Minimum wage is the least amount paid to workers of any country which is expected to help them afford their basic needs. Unfortunately, employees do not earn enough in some parts of the world including Africa. However, some African countries have managed to formulate effective policies that address the welfare of workers and ensure they are paid well.

Below are African countries with the highest minimum wage as listed by Business Empires Africa:

1. Seychelles

The African country that leads in the highest minimum wage is Seychelles. Payment is designed based on their “Employment Regulations” enacted in 2007. Approximately, workers earn 465.40 dollars per month which places the country at 38th position globally. Employers are mandated to pay their employees nothing less than SCR 38.27 per hour.

2. Libya

Libya is the second African country with the highest minimum wage. Even though earnings vary, the figure is still around 321.83 dollars per month making it the 45th in the world. Other factors are inflation and political instability — they change the figure but the country is still one of the highest.

3. Morocco

The minimum wage in the public sector in Morocco is quite higher than in the private sector. The minimum pay monthly is around 314.70 dollars which places it at the 47th position.

4. Gabon

The minimum wage in Gabon is 270.50 dollars (50th in the world). The country is blessed with oil which helps the country sustain its economy. There is a national law that mandates the same salary for workers regardless of the sector.

Equatorial Guinea’s high minimum wage is due to the income from the oil industry. Workers in the oil and gas industry earn more than their counterparts. The minimum wage is 211.54 per month which ranks 58th globally.

6. Algeria

Wages of workers vary among sectors. The oil industry is the support structure of Algeria’s economy; its workers get paid more than those in other sectors. The least earnings is 140.14 per month which places the country in the 72nd position worldwide.

7. Cape Verde

Cape Verde is a country that ensures policies that protect the rights of workers are enacted. The current minimum wage is 139.46 dollars per month, earning the country the 73rd spot globally.

8. Kenya

Kenya is also one of the outstanding African countries with the highest minimum wage. Earnings are reviewed under the country’s Labour Relations Act. Workers earn 130.57 dollars per month. This makes Kenya the 75th in the world.

9. Mozambique

In Mozambique, the financial sector receives the highest wage but generally, employees do not earn below 113.80 dollars per month, making Mozambique the 79th in the world.

10. Lesotho

Lesotho ranks tenth among African countries paying handsomely. Employees earn at least 109.62 dollars every month. Skilled professionals in this country are paid higher.

