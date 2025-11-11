Nigeria is set to take the lead on the African continent in regulating Digital Economy and E-Governance, if President Bola Tinubu gives his assent to the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill 2025, when passed by the National Assembly.

This indication came on Monday as the Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on ICT and Cybersecurity held a public hearing on the bill with stakeholders giving their backing.

Besides the assurances given by chairmen of legislative committees, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, and Honourable Adedeji Olajide – that the bill would be laid for third reading this week, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, also told the session that Tinubu would waste no time signing the bill.

Tijani stated, “This bill is being awaited by President Bola Tinubu for assent this week, being one of the catalysts for the actualisation of the projected $1trillion economy.”

According to Tijani, the bill, when passed, will be the first of its kind in Africa, noting that “it’s a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s role in setting the pace for technological advancement across Africa.”

The minister spoke more, “This sector, which once contributed about 16 percent to our GDP, is now tracking at 19 percent.

“Under the President’s leadership, we are targeting a $1trillion economy with the digital economy contributing 21 percent to GDP by 2027.

“This bill will unlock the private sector’s potential to achieve that goal.

“Our government is committed not to quick fixes, but to deep, structural investment—building foundational digital infrastructure and progressive policies that will open new opportunities nationwide.

“Together with the National Assembly, we are driving the deployment of 90,000 kilometers of fiber-optic network to connect every geopolitical zone, state, and local government with world-class internet access.

“Beyond this, we are addressing the needs of over 20 million unconnected Nigerians by deploying nearly 4,000 new communication towers in currently underserved communities.

“The Bill also provides for a national data exchange system, ensuring seamless information sharing among MDAs and between government and the private sector.

“It further establishes a framework for artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, enabling Nigeria to leapfrog in competitiveness and productivity across critical sectors.

“In strengthening this Bill, we are shaping the future of generations yet unborn. As the African proverb says, “Wise elders plant trees whose shade they will never sit under.”

“The generation that liberalized our telecommunications sector in 1999 laid the foundation for today’s growth. Now, we take the next bold step—to expand our economy through technology and innovation.”

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, harped on how the bill would enhance digital economy and e-governance in Africa and particularly placing Nigeria as the clear leader

“The objective of this bill is to provide regulatory clarity for electronic transactions in the country.

“The second objective is to mandate government agencies to digitise their operations and services.

“The law, when put in place , will serve as the backbone of the digital economy”, the lawmaker explained.

His counterpart from the House of Representatives, Hon Adedeji Olajide, also hailed the bill and the anticipated positive impacts it would bring to the Nigerian economy.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Nigeria Communications Satellite (NigCOMSAT); Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST); Galaxy Backbone; Office of the Head of Service of the Federation were among other stakeholders, who spoke at the session.

