KHARTOUM-- A Kuwaiti cargo plane, carrying 30 tons of relief supplies, landed at Port Sudan New International on Sunday.

This is the ninth planeload in the humanitarian air bridge launched by Kuwait on August 14, Kuwait Ambassador in Khartoum Dr. Fahad Al-Thafeeri told KUNA.

The relief supplies include foodstuffs, medical supplies, and wheelchairs, the ambassador noted, adding that the relief efforts, that come at the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, materialize Kuwait's solidarity with the brotherly people of Sudan.

The Kuwaiti diplomat expressed hope that Sudan will be able to overcome the wave of floods that caused 148 casualties so far and tens of injuries, as well as affecting more than half a million others, in addition to the destruction of over 100,000 houses, either fully or partially.

The current air bridge is the second by Kuwait since the civil war broke out in Sudan in April 2023; the first relief effort saw 16 planeloads and two shipments.

Kuwaiti aid relief supplies include foodstuffs, medical supplies, and wheelchairs.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).