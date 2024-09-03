KUWAIT-- Kuwait's Direct Aid Society launched on Monday the second phase of its anti-Cholera and communicable diseases campaign in Sudan.

The society's Director Dr. Abdullah Al-Sumait told KUNA that the campaign would help the displaced in Kassala, Kharoum, and Al-Qadarif and the eastern region of the country.

He affirmed that the society's office in Sudan had reopened, focusing operations in the Port Sudan province to provide utmost assistance to those in desperate need.

He revealed that the Direct Aid had previously provided all sorts of aid and assistance to the displaced with the number of amounting to 1.3 million people.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).