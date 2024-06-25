Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Charity, Islamic R...
AID

Qatar Charity, Islamic Relief sign deal to launch joint initiatives in Pakistan

The director of the Islamic Relief Office in Pakistan, Asif Shirazi, said that the agreement with the QC will enhance Pakistan’s ability to adapt to climate challenges and enhance disaster preparedness

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 25, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
CLIMATE CHANGEPAKISTANQATARAID
PHOTO
In a move that reflects their commitment to improving response to climate change and building resilience in the most vulnerable communities, Qatar Charity (QC) and Islamic Relief have signed a co-operation agreement to launch joint initiatives in Pakistan.

The agreement signed between Qatar Charity's office in Pakistan and Islamic Relief encompasses enhancing capabilities to adapt to climate change and implementing joint programmes in the field of disaster mitigation.

The director of the QC office in Pakistan, Amin Abdulrahman, said in a statement that climate change is a global challenge that requires an immediate response.

He said that the QC has adopted joint initiatives with Islamic Relief to confront issues of poverty, provide humanitarian aid, and promote human rights and social justice in Pakistan.

The director of the Islamic Relief Office in Pakistan, Asif Shirazi, said that the agreement with the QC will enhance Pakistan’s ability to adapt to climate challenges and enhance disaster preparedness.

Qatar Charity has been taking effort to help reduce the effects and repercussions of disasters and humanitarian crises in Pakistan.

During the recent floods that afflicted Pakistan, the QC was present on the ground, providing urgent relief and supporting those affected.

It is also working to implement water and sanitation projects in Afghan refugee areas.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

REAL ESTATE

Qatar: Realty sector growth expected to reach $42.77bln by 2028

Qatar: Realty sector growth expected to reach $42.77bln by 2028
Qatar: Realty sector growth expected to reach $42.77bln by 2028
ECONOMY

Qatar non-energy sector remains resilient; GDP growth may rise to 2.9% in 2025: ICAEW

Qatar non-energy sector remains resilient; GDP growth may rise to 2.9% in 2025: ICAEW
Qatar non-energy sector remains resilient; GDP growth may rise to 2.9% in 2025: ICAEW
AIRLINES

Qatar Airways is 'Airline of the Year' for eighth time

Qatar Airways is 'Airline of the Year' for eighth time
Qatar Airways is 'Airline of the Year' for eighth time
HEALTHCARE

GCC underlines commitment to uphold right to health

GCC underlines commitment to uphold right to health
GCC underlines commitment to uphold right to health
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Qatar entices stopover passengers

Qatar entices stopover passengers
Qatar entices stopover passengers
EDUCATION

GCC states affirm importance of protecting right to education

GCC states affirm importance of protecting right to education
GCC states affirm importance of protecting right to education
HEALTHCARE

Bahrain and Kuwait vow to strengthen health ties

Bahrain and Kuwait vow to strengthen health ties
Bahrain and Kuwait vow to strengthen health ties
FINTECH

HSBC closes key trade finance transaction in Bahrain

HSBC closes key trade finance transaction in Bahrain
HSBC closes key trade finance transaction in Bahrain

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Middle East sovereign wealth funds spent $2.3bln in China in 2023

2.

UAE Central Bank revises inflation forecast downwards for 2024

3.

GCC growth forecast revised to 2.2% over oil output cuts

4.

Qatari Diar, Organi Group sign deal for 3 real estate projects in Egypt

5.

Japan’s Itochu, Emirates Steel Arkan begin feasibility study on new UAE plant - Report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Fourth batch of Qatari aid arrives in Namibia

2

Qatari plane arrives in Port Sudan carrying aid in support of Sudanese people

3

More Qatari aid for drought-hit people in Namibia

4

Qatar Charity provides safe drinking water in Bangladesh

5

Qatar Charity delivers relief aid to Afghanistan flood victims

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

ACQUISITION

VIDEO: UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy

VIDEO: UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy
VIDEO: UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

DIVIDEND

ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with minimum 10% annual growth

ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with minimum 10% annual growth
ADNOC Drilling confirms new dividend policy with minimum 10% annual growth
OIL AND GAS

Saudi’s Chemanol secures 20-year methanol deal with Aramco, TotalEnergies unit

ACQUISITION

Mubadala to take controlling stake in Turkey’s Giter after $250mln funding

CONSTRUCTION

Drake & Scull board resigns ahead of general assembly

LATEST NEWS
1

Indian rupee nearly flat as oil companies' dollar bids counter gains in Asia FX

2

Young Kenyan tax protesters plan nationwide demonstrations

3

Cryptoverse: Trump drubs Biden in meme coins

4

India's markets regulator to tighten stock derivative, financial influencer rules on Thursday

5

KKR seeks $20bln for new North America buyout fund

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds