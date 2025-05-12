Arab Finance: Free zones will allow hosting headquarters of startups operating in the services sector for export purposes for the first time, Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), announced.

Heiba’s remarks came on the sidelines of RiseUp Summit 2025, which was held under the theme "Boosting Startups: Policy, Progress, and Governmental Support."

These companies will operate business within free zones, leveraging the advantages of smooth procedures and full customs and tax exemptions.

Heiba noted that the total area available for administrative and operational startup headquarters is approximately 9,000 square meters.

The CEO said the authority aims to attract investments from companies operating in the field of software exports and AI applications, while ensuring the presence of institutions that support startups, such as consulting, marketing, and legal services firms.

The GAFI secured a fast track for entrepreneurs to establish and operate their companies. The electronic incorporation of a one-person company takes only two hours.

Also, entrepreneurs will receive premium VIP service at investor service centers without any additional fees.

Furthermore, the CEO addressed the authority's coordination with the European Union (EU), Saudi Arabia, and Morocco to facilitate the expansion of Egyptian companies in these markets without facing the challenges of double taxation or any protectionist policies.

He also affirmed the administrative and promotional support to Egyptian companies in these markets, particularly in the initial phases following market entry, in addition to attracting new investments from these markets.