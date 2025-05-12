Arab Finance: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s (ADIB Egypt) consolidated net profits attributed to the bank increased by 43.34% year on year (YoY) to EGP 3.032 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus EGP 2.115 billion, a filing showed.

Net interest income grew to EGP 4.706 billion in Q1 2025 from EGP 3.241 billion in the year-ago quarter.

For standalone results, the lender registered net profits after tax of EGP 2.937 billion in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 2.104 million in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, net standalone interest income rose to EGP 4.603 billion from EGP 3.175 billion.

ADIB Egypt is an award-winning bank that started its operations in Egypt after acquiring the National Bank for Development (NBD) through the Emirati consortium of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates International Investment Company (EIIC) in 2007.