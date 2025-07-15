Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Tuesday ordered authorities to immediately identify land to build 60,000 new housing units in Alexandria for residents of dilapidated buildings, describing it as a project to save lives.

The directive came during a visit to the coastal city to review a portfolio of major development projects, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

“This project is to save the lives of the people of Alexandria living in these dangerous buildings,” Madbouly said, stressing that work should begin immediately.

In response, Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny said his ministry would coordinate with the governorate to provide the required land. Alexandria’s governor, Ahmed Khaled Hassan Said, noted that a precise inventory of the buildings slated for demolition already exists.

During his visit, Madbouly said his government was keen to follow up on the progress of various projects to enhance Alexandria’s value as a distinguished economic and tourist destination while preserving its historical character.

The prime minister was briefed by the governor on the governorate’s development projects. Said stated that 63 projects worth about 90.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.89 bn) had been completed, with 31 others currently underway.

The roads and transport sector has received a significant portion of the investment, with about 200 km of roads completed and another 117 km currently under construction, including the expansion of the city’s famous Corniche road. The briefing also covered progress on the Abu Qir Metro and the development of the Raml Tram.

Madbouly also directed officials to immediately begin procedures to convert 200 public buses to run on natural gas as part of a push towards green transport.

The governor also outlined the city’s preparations for the 2025 summer season, which include upgrading beach search and rescue systems, developing city cleaning and beautification programs, and standardising the appearance of beach facilities.

Madbouly reviewed several investment opportunities in the tourism and hotel sector and directed that a follow-up meeting be held to discuss them.

