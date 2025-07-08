Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding) reported record-high new sales of EGP 211 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 59% increase from EGP 133 billion in the same period last year, as per a disclosure.

The surge was driven by continued demand for TMG’s signature projects across Egypt and Saudi Arabia, including SouthMed on the North Coast, Madinaty, Privado, Nour, Celia, and Banan.

The company attributed its strong performance to growing market recognition of its brand and the sustained appeal of its residential offerings.

TMG said the results reflect its deep understanding of local and international demand dynamics and its ability to capture new opportunities.

TMG also highlighted upcoming regional expansion into Oman and Iraq, which it said will support continued growth in sales and profitability across all business segments.