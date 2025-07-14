Arab Finance: QNB Egypt posted 9.59% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the equity holders at EGP 15.102 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

This is compared to net profits valued at EGP 13.780 billion in H1 2024.

Net interest income jumped to EGP 23.473 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 19.812 billion in H1 2024, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 6.17 from EGP 5.55.

Total assets amounted to EGP 844.176 billion in H1 2025, compared to EGP 819.886 billion registered at the end of December 2024.

As for the standalone business, the bank generated net profits amounting to EGP 14.774 billion in the first six months of 2025, an annual leap from EGP 13.303 billion.

Non-consolidated net interest income climbed to EGP 23.085 billion from 19.498 billion.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the EGX-listed bank registered consolidated net profits attributable to the equity holders worth EGP 7.185 billion, up 1.579% YoY from EGP 7.073 billion.

