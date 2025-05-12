Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) posted a 63% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in net profits after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to a statement on May 11th.

The company’s net profits declined to EGP 2.813 billion in the three-month period ended March 31st from EGP 7.648 billion in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, sales climbed by 32% YoY to EGP 6.342 billion from EGP 4.797 billion.

MOPCO is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the production, marketing, wholesaling, and distribution of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The company's various products include ammonia, urea, and nitrogen.