DOHA: The United Nations and Qatar have signed the first supplementary agreement regarding establishing the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Qatar.

The agreement was signed by Director of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al Thani. On the UN side, the agreement was signed by Representative of the UNOCHA in Qatar Dr Ahmed Marii.

This partnership comes within the framework of Qatar's efforts and its close cooperation with theUN in humanitarian aid.

