Saudi energy major Aramco posted a 14% year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q1 2024 net profit to 102.27 billion Saudi riyals ($27.27 billion), from $31.9 billion a year ago , on lower volumes of crude sold, weakening refining and chemicals margins, and lower other income.

The net profit was in line with analysts' mean estimate of $27.23 billion, according to LSEG data.

Q1 revenue was 4% lower YoY at $107.21 billion, versus an estimate of $108.68 billion.

In a regulatory filing on Tadawul on Tuesday, the integrated oil and gas company said it expects total dividends of $124.3 billion to be declared in 2024.

