Yanbu Cement Company announced the board’s approval to disburse cash dividends amounting to SAR 118.12 million for the first half (H1) of 2024.

A total of 157.50 million eligible shares will receive SAR 0.75 per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-24 dividends will be 21 May and 11 June 2024, respectively.

The board members greenlighted cash dividends, which represent 7.50% of the company’s capital, during their meeting on 16 May.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, Yanbu Cement posted 14.31% year-on-year (YoY) net profits at SAR 58.31 million, compared to SAR 51.01 million.

