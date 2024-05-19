RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH) has announced the arrival of the Rixos Hotels into its portfolio, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion into the shores of Ras Al Khaimah, effective July 1, 2024.

Embodying the essence of the Rixos brand, the new focus pillars will be on enhancing the exceptional food and beverage experiences, engaging kids and teens activities, vibrant live entertainment, exciting sports and activities, rejuvenating spa and wellness facilities, and seamless meetings and events services, a statement said.

Key highlights of the current resort, under RAKHH ownership, include:

471 keys, comprising rooms, suites and villas

Nine distinct food and beverage outlets

Seven swimming pools, including a saltwater pool, an adults-only pool, and a kids' pool with a thrilling waterslide

Three versatile meeting and event spaces spanning 2,688 sq ft

A luxurious spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre

"We are delighted to partner with RAK Hospitality Holding on the expansion of Rixos Hotels in Ras Al Khaimah”, said Cenk Ünverdi, Managing Director at Rixos Hotels.

"This aligns seamlessly with our commitment to offering exceptional hospitality experiences and further strengthens our presence in the luxury hospitality sector. We look forward to delighting guests with the renowned Rixos brand of hospitality while preserving the distinctive charm and allure of this iconic resort."

Alison Grinnell, CEO at RAK Hospitality Holding, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rixos Hotels back into our portfolio, and are committed to enhancing the resort, refining its dining experiences, and enriching leisure activities, all aimed at fostering growth and fortifying Ras Al Khaimah’s standing as a top-tier destination for both visitors and residents."

Renowned for its sprawling 1.5-kilometre-long private beach and diverse culinary offerings, the property will continue to provide unparalleled serenity and exquisite dining experiences. Guests will now be able to enjoy unforgettable stays amidst Ras Al Khaimah’s natural beauty enriched with the distinguished Rixos experience.

Rixos is part of Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company.

