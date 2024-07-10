UAE - Kleindienst Group, a leading global business conglomerate and master developer behind the mega Dubai project - The Heart of Europe, has announced the launch of Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts, a key luxury property being set up on the World Islands at an investment of AED1 billion ($272.2 million).

The five-star hotel draws inspiration from the architectural marvels of the Spanish resort town of Marbella, and is poised to bring the complete Costa Del Sol experience to the UAE with its distinct Andalusian-inspired design.

The hotel is surrounded by half a million square metres of 9 different types of coral reefs that house over 30 types of fish. The kilometre long raining street winds around the hotel, bringing a cooling downpour on the streets every few minutes, stated the developer.

The 150-key luxury hotel, will be IHG Hotels and Resorts’ first Vignette Collection on the World Islands, and is set to bring Spanish living with its gardens that provide an oasis of calm for daily meditation, sunken courtyards, citrus and olive groves and the Après Ski bar that bring alive the magic of Andalusia.

Guests at The Marbella Resort Hotel will have the option of choosing from any of the suites, chalets or cabanas that face the sea, the snow plaza or the famous raining street, it added.

Speaking at the launch, Group Chairman Josef Kleindienst said: "We could not be prouder of this new project. The Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection is a testament to our commitment of delivering exceptional experiences that are also true to our commitment to sustainability. We envisioned a destination that provides a unique cultural escape with experiences that are authentically Spanish, right here in Dubai."

"We have been conscious of our commitment to making our projects environment friendly, with employment of solar power and adoption of policies aimed at zero discharge of microplastics. This is just the beginning of our journey to redefine regional hospitality standards," he stated.

Marbella Resort Hotel, he stated, will have the distinction of being the first hotel with private coral reefs for its guests, allowing them to explore the stunning underwater world in a truly immersive manner.

"Visitors will also experience snorkelling and diving. These reefs will attract diverse marine species, including angelfish, anemonefish, lionfish, and green turtles, as part of the broader coral reef master plan for The Heart of Europe," he stated.

On the key gastronomic facilities, he said: "Guests can experience authentic European cuisines at one its 6 restaurants: Descanso, its signature restaurant that offers Live cooking stations, Live entertainment and signature sangrias; Casa Bougainville, that offers small, somewhat delicate appearing tapas that burst with flavours and texture; The Citrus Gem with its unique café experience, offers its guests a selection of light bites, pastries, and authentic Spanish coffee; Arenda Dorada, meaning ‘beautiful sand’ is the hotel’s beach and pool restaurant that transports guests back to the idyllic beach clubs of Marbella; the Challet Sierra, hotel’s Après ski bar is further enhanced by the Snow Plaza experience, adding an extra layer of excitement and authenticity to the après-ski ambiance."

"Crowning the gastronomic possibilities, is the Carmen Amaya Bodega bar, named after the famous Spanish Flamenco dancer," he added.

According to him, the property will feature various pricing options, catering to diverse preferences and requirements.

"Investors into the project will find it highly rewarding as well, with assured and guaranteed returns on investment of 8.33% per annum, for 12 years. With only limited units being released, and the prices on The World Islands on a continuous upward trajectory, this opportunity is likely to be extremely popular with investors from UAE and overseas markets alike," he added.

