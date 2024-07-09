UAE - Rove Hotels, the quirky and fun-loving lifestyle brand designed for modern travellers, has announced the opening of its newest property, Rove JBR, cementing its presence across the city with over 3,600 rooms.

Situated in the heart of one of Dubai’s most vibrant beachfront communities, this newest addition to the hotel brand will retain all of the classic Rove ingredients with an extra sprinkle of excitement, a statement said.

Rove JBR welcomes Rovers (guests) with its signature sunny spirit, offering an unforgettable stay in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).

At the forefront of Dubai’s lively beachfront scene, Rove JBR brings all the beloved elements of the Rove brand to one of the city’s most appealing locations. The boutique hotel offers an intimate getaway for travellers seeking a unique experience in this bustling metropolis.

Guests can choose between Rover Rooms or Family Rooms in various sizes, with ground-floor rooms featuring your own private terrace on the bustling promenade.

Rove JBR is perfectly located right at the start of The Walk JBR, a vibrant 1.7km long promenade with a great variety of outdoor pop-up markets with stalls offering food treats, fashion and handicraft shops and take in performances by street artists – making it an ideal destination for shopping, dining and entertainment.

Guests can easily explore the area on foot or hop onto the Dubai Tram and Dubai Metro for further adventures to explore the expanses of the city.

Conveniently, the hotel is just a short drive away from Bluewaters Island, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Media City, and more, making Rove JBR the perfect base for exploring all that Dubai has to offer.

Rove JBR said its interiors are inspired by the hotel’s beach surroundings, offering a bright and welcoming atmosphere and a myriad of eye-catching works from locally based artists.

The hotel features inspiring co-working spaces for travellers working remotely and spacious, well-equipped rooms featuring sustainable amenities, smart TVs to stream all your favourite shows, a mini-fridge, and much more.

Committed to sustainability, the hotel implements eco-friendly practices like eliminating single-use plastics and providing glass bottles in each room, reducing paper consumption through digital processes, and actively managing food waste.

Rove JBR embodies the brand’s community-centric atmosphere. Whether you’re inside the hotel or stepping out into the vibrant surroundings, the hotel offers a variety of amenities designed for convenience and comfort, including an outdoor pool, co-working spaces, game stations and a grab-and-go perfect for on-the-go sustenance.

At Rove JBR's licensed all-day dining venue, The Daily, guests can enjoy a diverse selection of food and beverages, perfect for relaxing both indoors and outdoors on the hotel terrace.

Additionally, Rovers will have special benefits including complimentary access to the nearby beach club and scooter rentals to explore the neighbourhood.

