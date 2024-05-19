Kuwait's Beyout Investment Group (BIG) Holding, which provides human resources and real estate services, said on Sunday that its IPO will be priced between 480 and 500 Kuwaiti fils per share and it aims to raise up to 45,000,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($146.53 million).

There are 1,000 fils to the dinar.

The company plans to float 30% of its total share capital on the Kuwait stock exchange, in what would be the first new listing on the bourse in around two years.

The final offer price is expected to be announced next Sunday and the shares are expected to start trading in June.

Elsewhere in the Gulf region, there has been a flurry of initial public offerings in recent years as part of broad plans to deepen capital markets, grow the private sector and attract investment.

So far this year, firms such as Saudi Arabian flour mills company Modern Mills and UAE supermarket franchisee Spinneys have listed, while others such as SMASCO have announced intentions to float although the IPO market has been less active than last year.

Companies domiciled in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region raised $1.2 billion in IPO proceeds in the first quarter of this year, down 66% compared from a year earlier, according to data from consulting firm EY. ($1 = 0.3071 Kuwaiti dinars)

