The board of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group agreed, on 18 May, to disburse cash dividends worth SAR 409.50 million for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

The company will grant 350 million eligible shares a dividend of SAR 1.17 per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

It is worth highlighting that the cash dividends account for 11.70% of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s capital.

Eligibility and payment dates for the approved dividends will be 23 May and 10 June 2024, respectively.

In January-March 2024, the medical group recorded net profits valued at SAR 550.95 million, up 12.60% year-on-year (YoY )from SAR 489.27 million.

