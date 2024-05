Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that the kingdom demanded an international investigation into what it said were many war crimes committed during Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

In remarks made during a press conference with the head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), Safadi said those responsible for documentated crimes should be brought to justice.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by David Goodman)