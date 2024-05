State-owned United Arab Emirates energy giant ADNOC has awarded ADNOC Drilling Company a 6.24 billion dirham ($1.7 billion) contract to unlock the Gulf country's unconventional energy resources, the Abu Dhabi media office said on Sunday.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

