Saudi Aramco has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LoI) with a joint venture between Spain’s Técnicas Reunidas and China’s Sinopec for the potential development of three gas compression plants at Jafurah, the largest unconventional gas field in the kingdom.

The LoI relates to potential work to install a 230kV power connection at the gas plant substation area and upgrade the water pump system, the Spanish company said in a statement on Monday.

The project’s total value is estimated at $2.24 billion if awarded.

The joint venture is 60% owned by Técnicas Reunidas and 40% by Sinopec.

The project will require nearly 44 months to compplete with more than 400 chemical engineers employed, the statement said.

