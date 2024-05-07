China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in April, official data showed on Tuesday, as the dollar rose against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell by $44.83 billion to $3.201 trillion last month, compared with $3.232 trillion estimated by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.246 trillion in March.

The yuan fell 0.28% against the dollar in April, while the dollar last month rose 1.8% against a basket of other major currencies.

China held 72.8 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, up from 72.74 million ounces the end of March, data showed.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $167.96 billion at the end of April from $161.07 billion at the end-March. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



