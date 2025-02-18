PHOTO
China's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday that cross-border yuan usage has significantly increased in recent years, helping to better mitigate external shocks and promote more rational and orderly market trades.
China has the capability to maintain the yuan exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level, and ensure the stable operation of the foreign exchange market, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.
