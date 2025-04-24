Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) hosted the Omani-Libyan Business Forum in Muscat on Tuesday with the aim of strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The event brought together investors, exporters, importers and representatives from various sectors including food security, construction, medical equipment, power generation, information technology, oil services, training and media. The forum is aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises economic diversification and international partnership development.

The forum was attended by Hamoud bin Salem al Saadi, Second Deputy Chairman of OCCI Board of Directors and Chairman of its South Batinah Branch; Al Arif al Qajiji, Vice Chairman of Libyan Business Owners Council; and several OCCI members and business leaders.

Saadi said the forum reflects the strong bilateral relations between Oman and Libya and their shared commitment to expanding trade and investment ties. “The forum embodies the depth of the fraternal relations between Oman and Libya, and reflects our shared commitment to advancing economic and trade cooperation between the public and private sectors in both countries,” he said.

“It offers a strategic platform to expand trade and investment partnerships across vital sectors that drive mutual growth and enhance our economic competitiveness.”

He added that OCCI is committed to creating a supportive environment for exchanging expertise and exploring investment opportunities. “We hope this forum will lead to agreements and partnerships that serve the common interests of both nations and contribute to their economic development.”

OCCI member Mohammed bin Ali al Gharbi delivered a presentation titled ‘Explore the Omani Market’ in which he highlighted Oman’s stable economic indicators and favourable investment climate. He pointed to the country’s strategic location, steady GDP performance and consistent inflow of foreign direct investment as key advantages. He also outlined Oman’s main exports, including petroleum pro-ducts, liquefied natural gas, minerals, fish and petrochemicals.

Gharbi said the chamber’s focus remains on improving the business environment, supporting diversification and encouraging development across all governorates in line with national development goals.

The forum concluded with bilateral meetings between Omani and Libyan business leaders, where participants discussed joint ventures and shared knowledge on high-potential sectors. It is expected to pave the way for closer trade ties and collaborative investments.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

