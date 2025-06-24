RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Monday issued its monthly report on the punctuality and performance of airports and national carriers during the last month of May. This is based on flights departing or arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, as well as the airport performance based on 11 operational standards.



GACA released the punctuality report to provide travelers with a clear overview of adherence to flight schedules and to support efforts to enhance service quality and improve the overall passenger experience. According to the report, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, AlUla International Airport, and Turaif Airport ranked among the top-performing airports in May.



Airports were categorized into five groups. In the first category, which includes international airports with over 15 million passengers annually, King Abdulaziz International Airport ranked first with an on-time performance rate of 89 percent. In the second category, for airports handling 5 to 15 million passengers annually, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam topped the list with 88 percent.



In the third category, which includes airports handling 2 to 5 million passengers annually, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk ranked first with 91percent. AlUla International Airport led the fourth category for airports with fewer than 2 million passengers, with a 96 percent on-time performance rate, while Turaif Airport topped the fifth category for domestic airports with a 97 percent on-time performance rate.



At the airline level, Saudia recorded a 90 percent on-time rate for both arrivals and departures; flynas achieved 89 percent for arrivals and 91percent for departures; and flyadeal recorded 90 percent for arrivals and 92 percent for departures.



The report also highlighted key domestic and international routes. Domestically, the Jazan–Jeddah and Jeddah–Abha routes achieved a punctuality rate of 95 percent. Internationally, the Jeddah–Abu Dhabi route ranked first with a 97 percent on-time performance rate.



These efforts align with the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy, which seeks to position the Kingdom as a leading regional aviation hub by enhancing operational standards, improving efficiency, and raising the quality of services provided to travelers.



GACA issued on Sunday its monthly performance report for Saudi international and domestic airports during May. The report assesses airport performance based on 11 operational standards aligned with strategic objectives aimed at improving services, enhancing quality, and ensuring a seamless traveler experience.



King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Abha International Airport, Arar Airport, and Qurayyat Airport ranked top positions in the report. GACA categorizes airports for performance evaluation based on annual passenger volumes, ensuring a transparent approach.



Among international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually, King Khalid International Airport ranked first with an 82 percent compliance rate, outperforming King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, which also recorded 82 percent but scored lower in key performance criteria.



In the category of international airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers annually, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam ranked first with a 91 percent compliance rate, while Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah came second with 82 percent.



Among airports with 2 to 5 million annual passengers, Abha International Airport achieved a 100 percent compliance rate, leading in metrics related to average waiting time for departing and arriving flights.



In the category of airports with fewer than 2 million annual passengers, Arar Airport also achieved a 100 percent compliance rate, outperforming peers in average waiting time. Qurayyat Airport ranked first among domestic airports, achieving a 100 percent compliance rate and leading in efficiency for departing and arriving flight procedures.



GACA evaluates airport performance based on key passenger service areas to ensure a smooth and efficient travel experience aligned with international standards.

