Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved a landmark agreement with Qatar to establish a 785-kilometre electric high-speed railway linking Riyadh and Doha, paving the way for one of the Gulf’s most ambitious cross-border transport projects.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet session chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed in December 2025 during the eighth session of the Saudi-Qatar Coordination Council in Riyadh, as part of deepening political and economic cooperation between the neighbouring kingdoms.

Project specifications and impact

Distance: The rail link will span approximately 785 km, forming a direct corridor between Riyadh and Doha.

Speed: Trains are designed to run at speeds exceeding 300 km/h (186 mph), putting this among the fastest planned lines in the Middle East.

Travel Time: The service is expected to cut the journey between the two capitals significantly.

Route: Major intermediate stations will include Al-Hofuf and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, with terminals at King Salman International Airport (Riyadh) and Hamad International Airport (Doha).

Capacity & Jobs: Once operational, the service is projected to carry over 10 million passengers annually and create more than 30,000 jobs across both countries.

Timeline: Construction is expected to take about six years, targeting completion in the early 2030s.

Officials from both governments have described the link as a strategic effort to boost trade, tourism, sustainability, and mobility throughout the region. With travel times significantly reduced and capacity scaled for mass transport, the railway is expected to reshape how people and goods move across the Gulf.

