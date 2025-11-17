Six Flags Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia’s first of its kind theme park and entertainment destination, will welcome visitors from Decembe 31, 2025.

Qiddiya City is the world’s first global destination built entirely upon the Power of Play.

Located at the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains, just 40 minutes from Riyadh, this vibrant city will bring world class entertainment, sports and cultural experiences together in a way never seen before.

Six Flags Qiddiya City, Qiddiya City’s inaugural entertainment destination, will bring next-level thrills and unforgettable experiences to families, friends, and adventure-seekers from across the Kingdom and beyond. It will feature 28 rides including record-breaking experiences, such as:

Falcons Flight, the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster

Iron Rattler, the world’s tallest tilt coaster, and

Spitfire, the world’s tallest inverted coaster

With 18 rides specially designed for families and younger entertainment-seekers, the park ensures entertainment for all generations. Guests can also look forward to a variety of international dining options, along with retail outlets offering exclusive Six Flags merchandise and souvenirs.

The theme park is designed to be accessible to all guests, including individuals with special needs, senior citizens, and their companions, ensuring an enjoyable and inclusive experience for everyone.

Brian Machamer, Park President of Six Flags Qiddiya City, commented: “Six Flags Qiddiya City not only opens its door to the public for the first time, it starts to showcase everything Qiddiya City stands for: bold imagination, unforgettable experiences, and a new benchmark for global entertainment”

“With flexible and inclusive ticketing options, guests can look forward to an unforgettable experience filled with world-class thrills and non-stop fun.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

