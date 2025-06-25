Riyadh: Saudi Cement Company announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 153 million, representing 10% of its share capital, for the first half (H1) of 2025.

Under the board’s resolution on 24 June, the Saudi firm will disburse SAR 1 per share for 153 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 29 June and 8 July 2025, respectively.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the company’s net profits dropped by 4.65% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 108.50 million from SAR 113.80 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

