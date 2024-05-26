Rekaz Holding for Investment (RKAZ) posted a 54.1% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net losses after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to the financial statement released on May 26th.

The company incurred net losses of EGP 168,351 during the January-March period this year, compared to EGP 366,665 in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, operating revenues went up to EGP 194,844 from EGP 170,394.

Established in 2010, the company’s activity covers trading in fertilizers as well as agricultural products and equipment, land reclamation and restoration, purchasing and selling properties, public trading and contracting, import and export.

