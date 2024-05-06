PHOTO
Hamas official Izzat al-Rashiq said in a statement on Monday that any Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, will put ceasefire negotiations in jeopardy.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Michael Georgy)
