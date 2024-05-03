The historic first edition of the Gulf Youth Games Emirates concluded on Tuesday after two weeks of thrilling competitions.

A total of 792 medals were awarded across 24 sports disciplines, marking the achievements of the promising young athletes.

With rising Emirati stars showcasing their talent on the home soil, the UAE emerged as the dominant force in this inaugural event, clinching the lion's share of medals with an impressive tally of 296.

The UAE's medal haul comprised 96 gold, 103 silver, and 97 bronze medals, securing their position at the top of the standings.

Saudi Arabia finished a distant second with 149 medals (58 gold, 57 silver, 34 bronze), followed by Kuwait in third place with 126 medals (35 gold, 45 silver, 46 bronze).

Qatar finished fourth place with 81 medals (31 gold, 22 silver, 28 bronze) while Bahrain came in fifth with 77 medals (25 gold, 20 silver, 32 bronze).

Oman finished in sixth position with a total of 63 medals including 21 gold, 14 silver, and 28 bronze medals.

On the final day of Games, UAE’s swimming team grabbed four more medals. This boosted their final tally to 28 medals, including six gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze. The Emirati fencing team also excelled, claiming six medals across two days, bringing their total tally to 11 medals.

Held in the UAE from April 16 to May 2, the event brought together 3,500 male and female athletes, along with 300 volunteers and 100 media professionals.

Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee, and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, was pleased with the resounding success of the event.

"Throughout the sixteen days of competition in the inaugural Gulf Youth Games, we found joy in hosting you in your second home, the United Arab Emirates. Together, we celebrated the champions, the budding stars, and the hope of Gulf sports. This marks another stride in our journey of nurturing promising generations for a brighter and more prosperous future, continuing the path we embarked upon with our brothers from the GCC, bound by history, brotherhood, and a shared destiny,” Al Mutawa said.

"I am here among you to celebrate the success of a remarkable sporting event, distinguished by its objectives. Through this initiative, we aim to foster the talents of our young men and women, nurturing their skills and abilities. This aligns perfectly with the vision of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who famously said, 'our concern for the youth must be of paramount importance, for they are the soldiers, the hope of the future’.

