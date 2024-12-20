KUWAIT-- Kuwaiti public and private institutions continued to "work around the clock" for the upcoming Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26), due on December 21 until January third, in hopes for success from the first to the final whistle of the prestigious tournament.

In this regard, the cabinet held a meeting on Wednesday of last week at the meeting hall of the Jaber AL-Ahmad Stadium under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, showcasing the government's dedication and attention.

The government was briefed on the preparations for the Gulf Cup, displaying the stadiums, in which the matches would be played in addition to every detail concerning organizing the much-anticipated football tournament.

Kuwait first hosted the tournament some 50 years ago in 1974 and the soon-to-be-held event would be another milestone added to the outstanding history of the Gulf Cup.

Speaking to KUNA, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior Major General Ali Al-Adwani affirmed that the Interior Ministry, from the top leadership to the lowest ranking officer, was ready to ensure the safety and the "smooth sailing" of the tournament.

Planning entry and exist to and from the stadiums, ensuring the safety of players and staff, accommodating the crowds and fans, and keeping roads and traffic flowing, every big and small detail must be addressed for the success of the tournament, he affirmed.

Al-Adwani expressed confidence that the police and security forces were up to the task ahead, vowing to maintain the safety and security of all who were about to partake in the Gulf Cup.

Of course, the Gulf Cup is not only a sports affair, the media plays an important part in covering the pumping football action for those choosing to follow the tournament through their television and smart device screens. In a statement, the Ministry of Information said that it had launched several television programs to celebrate the Gulf, especially through KTV 3 and main television channels.

The ministry also noted that the program "Gulf (Khaleeji) Trend" would be a new program accompanying the tournament's analytical studio, focusing on trending headlines in Gulf countries' media.

On more safety and organizing measures, the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) and the Kuwait Municipality both released statements, which affirmed their readiness to tackle their respective duties towards the tournament. Kuwait Airways, through chairman and CEO Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan, said that it would be at the service of Gulf fans from the region eager to come to Kuwait and cheer on their respective national teams.

Topnotch services would be provided also to the teams and staff partaking in the Gulf Cup, he affirmed, adding that this was part of Kuwait Airways sponsorship of Khaleeji 26.

The Health Ministry's Medical Emergency Department released a statement earlier on, which said that 50 ambulances and 400 staffers would be deployed to ensure the health and well-being of all partaking in this glorious event.

The Ministry of Public Works also released a statement, indicating that its teams had provided maintenance to roads leading to the tournament's main venues the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium and the newly renovated Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Sulaibikhat Stadium.

The statement revealed that the parking capacities of both stadiums were boosted in addition to entrances and exists.

The Khaleeji 26 will witness the participation of eight teams divided into two groups one including Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman, while the other gathers Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Yemen. Kuwait hosted the tournament in 1974, 1990, 2003, and 2017.

