KUWAIT CITY: Weyay Bank, Kuwait’s first digital bank, has officially signed a partnership agreement with AC Milan Academy in Kuwait, a collaboration designed to support and empower juniors as well as the youth through football training sessions promoted by AC Milan.

This sponsorship aligns with Weyay Bank's mission to create meaningful opportunities for the younger generation. By supporting AC Milan Academy, Weyay Bank aims at providing young athletes with the resources and opportunities they need to excel both on and off the field.

As part of this collaboration, Weyay Bank will be sponsoring all sessions at the academy, reinforcing its commitment to fostering the development and engagement of these segments within the community.

“We are thrilled to support AC Milan Academy and contribute to the growth and development of young athletes in our community,” said Fawaz AlNakib, Campaign and Partnership Manager at Weyay Bank, during the signing ceremony. “Weyay Bank offers a 20% discount on all training sessions at the AC Milan Academy, exclusively for the “Jeel” cardholders, which promotes our broader effort to make quality sports education more accessible to young aspiring footballers.”

AC Milan Academy shares in this enthusiasm, with Salman AlRshood, Managing Director of LOYACTIVE, the sports arm of LOYAC, adding, “we are grateful for Weyay Bank’s support, which will greatly enhance our ability to offer top-notch training and development programs. Their contribution will help us nurture and inspire the next generation of football talent.”

Weyay Bank not only does offer the best family digital banking experience, but also enhances lives and creates opportunities for its customers, considering their age and lifestyle needs.

AC Milan Academy is a leading football school in the region that is dedicated to developing young football talents. With a range of programs and expert coaching, the academy aims to provide aspiring athletes with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in this sport.

The collaboration between Weyay Bank and LOYAC AC Milan Academy is a testament to both organizations' commitment to empower the new generations. All the information related to opening a “Jeel” account and taking advantage of its benefits tailored for the needs of kids and their parents are available on www.weyaybank.com or in the Weyay app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store.

