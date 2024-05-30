Riyadh: Boxing enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the exhilarating bout set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, as part of the Riyadh Season.



The showdown will unfold at the Kingdom Arena, pitting Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol, the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) "Super" Light Heavyweight champion since 2017, against Libyan boxer Malik Zinad. Both champions aim to maintain their undefeated records through 22 matches.



The WBA is one of the four major boxing sanctioning bodies recognized in professional boxing.



Legendary boxers such as Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, who dominated the heavyweight division, have held titles sanctioned by the WBA. The Light Heavyweight division, with a maximum weight limit of 79.4 kilograms, was introduced by the WBA in 1963, and the first boxer to claim this title was American fighter Willie Pastrano.



Wednesday will be dedicated to general training sessions ahead of the showdown, while Thursday will feature a press conference. On Friday, the boxers will undergo the official weigh-in before stepping into the ring for the highly anticipated Saturday clash.