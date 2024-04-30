The UAE has the highest percentage of women on the boards of listed companies at 11%, compared to 5% across the GCC.

A new report by Heriot-Watt University and Aurora50 said 11%, or 133 of the 1,231 board seats of the 168 Abu Dhabi and Dubai-listed companies, are held by women, whereas the percentage across the GCC overall, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, is 5%.

After the UAE, Oman has the highest number of women board members, at 5.8%, Bahrain 5.5%, Kuwait: 5% Saudi Arabia 2% and Qatar 1.8%.

The data was published in the GCC Board Gender Index 2024 by Heriot-Watt University and diversity and inclusion agency Aurora50.

The UAE made it mandatory for listed companies to have at least one woman board member more than three years ago.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com