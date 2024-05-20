Social media
QATAR

Qatar's budget records surplus in Q1 2024

The total expenditures in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to QR51.4bn

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 20, 2024
The Ministry of Finance announced Sunday that Qatar's budget for the first quarter of 2024 recorded a surplus of QR2bn.

The surplus was directed to reducing public debt, and therefore there is no cash surplus, the Ministry posted on X.

The total budget revenues for the Q1 of 2024 amounted to QR53.4bn — QR47.3bn from oil revenues, and QR6.1bn non-oil revenues, a 22.1% decrease versus the same period the previous year.

The total expenditures in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to QR51.4bn. A total of QR16.3bn was directed for salaries and wages and QR18.8bn for current expenses, while secondary capital expenditures amounted to QR1.4bn and major capital expenditures amounted to QR14.6bn, a 5% increase from the same period the previous year.
