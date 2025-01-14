DOHA: Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani has stressed the importance of joint and close cooperation between the public and private sectors in serving the national economy, praising the key role of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) and the business community in promoting Qatar as a regional investment hub, and attracting investors and expertise, through organizing various economic events and activities.

This came during his visit to the premises of the Qatari Businessmen Association, accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed and a number of ministry officials, which aimed to enhance communication with the Qatari business community, listen to their opinions, and inform them of the ministry's initiatives aimed at serving and developing the national economy.

The ministerpraised the association's efforts in enhancing cooperation with economic institutions and businessmen associations in many countries around the world, which contributes to introducing the Qatari market and opening new horizons to enhance global partnerships.

The Minister pointed out the importance that the MOCI attaches to supporting the private sector as a key partner in achieving sustainable economic development, pointing to the position that Qatari companies have come to enjoy on the international scene, as they are present in major global markets through successful investments that serve the goals of developing the national economy and transferring expertise and knowledge to the local market.

For his part, QBA Chairman, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani said that the private sector is one of the main pillars of the economies of countries, and that Qatar's third national strategy consolidates this concept through a greater role for the Qatari private sector in the local economy, which is reinforced by such meetings between the state represented by the MOCI and the QBA.

Meanwhile, members of the Qatari Businessmen Association presented several ideas aimed at enhancing the role of the Qatari private sector and facilitating its work.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

