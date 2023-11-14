Expo 2023 Doha has recorded more than 650,000 visitors since the exhibition opened on October 2, secretary-general Engineer Mohamed Ali al-Khoury told Gulf Times Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Gulf Engineering Union’s pavilion at the International Zone, he said that the expo has drawn visitors, including school students, to learn about preserving the environment, sustainability, Qatar’s future plans, and the cultures and customs of the participating countries.

The Gulf Engineering Union, through its pavilion, will educate visitors about the latest trends in sustainability and techniques in the farming and irrigation sectors.

The pavilion encompasses four vital areas, with an exclusive area for engineers to exchange experiences.

The educational area features engineering techniques in developing agriculture, including smart irrigation methods, and vertical agriculture while highlighting the use of robots in farm management.

There are also entertainment and sport areas.

“The Gulf Engineering Union pavilion has programmes for school students,” al-Khoury said. “Three schools will be received on a daily basis ... the number may increase in the future.”

He noted that more than 80% of the expo’s pavilions are now open, with a number of the countries taking part in the expo for only a few months.

Al-Khoury said that the exhibition also offers lectures by local universities and seminars organised on the event’s sidelines.

Engineer Khaled al-Nasr, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Society of Engineers, highlighted that the Gulf Engineering Union has made many contributions to the development of agriculture.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).