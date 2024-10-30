DOHA: His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, today issued Decree No. 87 of 2024, inviting all citizens aged 18 and over to participate in a general referendum on the constitutional amendments to the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar on Tuesday, 5th November 2024, according to the Qatar News Agency.

The decree stipulated that the referendum would begin at 7:00 am and end at 7:00 pm, and that the referendum results would be announced within 24 hours of its conclusion.