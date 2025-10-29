DOHA: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the 11th meeting of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee, which was held on Oct 22, under the chairmanship of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Cabinet affirmed that the outcomes of the session, as reflected in the joint statement issued and the MoUs signed, have elevated the distinguished historic relations between the two countries to a new stage of constructive cooperation in various fields, establishing a fruitful strategic partnership with mutual understanding on various regional and international issues.

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda. It approved a draft Cabinet decision to amend the organization of certain administrative units within ministries, other government bodies, and public authorities and institutions. The draft decision, prepared by the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau in coordination with the relevant authorities, aims to establish an administrative unit related to information security and data governance in all government entities. This step is intended to strengthen the digital protection system, ensure the optimal use of government information and data security, and support digital transformation in accordance with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, on secure and sustainable foundations.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft agreement between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Burundi on the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance, as well as a draft letter of intent between the Public Works Authority in the State of Qatar and the Development Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China regarding cooperation in the fields of infrastructure development and investment.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing two reports and taking the appropriate decisions thereon. The first report was submitted by the task force on the implementation of recommendations related to individuals with autism spectrum disorder. The second was a report on the results of the participation in the 21st meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers and Heads of Civil Service Authorities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries (Kuwait -September 2025).

