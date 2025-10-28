Doha - Qatar will host a new edition of Smart City Expo Doha in November, organised by Fira de Barcelona, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and within MWC25 Doha.

The world’s leading event on smart cities returns to Middle East to share its vision for the future of urban environments.

Under the slogan “Beyond Connectivity: A digital solutions pathway to a smarter, thriving future”, the fourth edition of Smart City Expo Doha will be held on November 25 and 26, and will offer a comprehensive programme designed around five major thematic areas: digital smart innovation; disruptive technology; digital economies and talent of the future; connected infrastructures, and the government of the future.

To explore all these topics, Smart City Expo Doha will feature more than 40 speakers of both local and international relevance, who will share ideas and solutions on how to create a better and more sustainable future for cities and their inhabitants.

MWC25 Doha, organised by GSMA in partnership with MCIT, will feature Smart City Expo Doha. The first MWC event in MENA (Middle East and Africa) is expected to gather more than 200 speakers and over 200 exhibitors.

Eman Al Kuwari, director of the Digital Innovation Department at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, said: ““Hosting Smart City Expo Doha alongside MWC25 Doha is a proud milestone in Qatar’s journey toward smart and sustainable urban transformation. The event provides a global platform to exchange ideas, showcase cutting-edge solutions, and explore the future of city life through innovation and technology.

“Guided by the Digital Agenda 2030, we are advancing an ecosystem that integrates technology, governance, and creativity to shape smarter, more connected communities. Through this partnership, Qatar continues to demonstrate that digital innovation is not just about connectivity, but about creating intelligent cities that are inclusive, efficient, and ready for the future.”

For his part, Director of International Business at Fira de Barcelona, Ricard Zapatero, believes that this event “is yet another example of how Smart City Expo has become a key international gathering for reflecting on the future of our cities. The Doha edition is already a benchmark for experts, innovators, governments, and companies working to drive and develop the major urban centres of the Middle East.”

Smart City Expo World Congress is the world’s leading event on smart cities, held annually in Barcelona. This November, it will bring together more than 1,000 companies and 600 experts at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via venue.

Its Doha edition is part of the international programme of events that Fira is organising outside Spain in 2025, including other SCE spin-offs in cities such as New York (USA), Curitiba (Brazil), Puebla (Mexico), Santiago del Estero (Argentina), Santiago de Chile (Chile), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), and Tomorrow.City in Shanghai (China).

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

