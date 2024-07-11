Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s population has been steadily rising over the years, in step with the remarkable economic growth and infrastructural development the country has witnessed in recent decades.

Statistics by the National Planning Council (NPC) show the total population rising from 1,541,130 at the end of October 2008 to 2,857,822 by June 30, 2024 — an 85.4 percent increase. The highest population recorded, according to NPC figures, was 3,128,983 in February 2024, followed by 3,119,589 in March 2024. The population stood at 3,098,866 in April and 3,080,804 in May this year.

As of June 2024, the male population stood at 2,070,164 — making up 72.4 percent of the total population. The total population recorded in June 2024 fell by 7.2 percent compared to May 2024. The slight decrease in June can be attributed to the start of summer vacation season when a significant number of people travel abroad for holidays.

These statistics represent the number of persons of all ages, Qataris and non-Qataris, within the boundaries of the State of Qatar as of June 30, 2024. It does not include Qatari nationals or residents who were outside the State boundaries on June 30, 2024.

Giving a breakdown of the population during April 2024, NPC statistics showed 25–64-year-olds make up 73.2 percent of the population, while those above 65 years were merely 1.4 percent. Those below 15 years made up 14.3 percent of the population, while the 15-24 age group constituted 11.1 percent of the country’s population.

The country saw 2,496 babies born in April 2024 and registered 221 deaths.

The rise in population comes even as the country registers an ever-increasing number of visitors for tourism, leisure and business purposes.

The total number of inbound visitors reached about 382,000 in April 2024, recording a monthly increase of 16.3 percent (compared to March 2024) and an annual increase of 17.9 percent (compared to April 2023).

The highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries at 42 percent, followed by 22.9 percent from countries in Asia and Oceania other than Arab and GCC states, 19.2 percent from Europe, 8 percent from Arab countries other than GCC, and 6.2 percent from Americas. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via air made up the highest percentage with 55 percent of the total number of visitors, said the National Planning Council.

