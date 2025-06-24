Israel's strikes against Iran have prompted international airlines to halt flights to some Middle East destinations due to air space closures and safety concerns.

As the conflict entered a new phase following the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear sites, some airlines moved to cancel flights to hubs like Dubai and Qatar's Doha.

Below are some of the airlines that have cancelled their flights to and from the region:

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic said that all flights to and from Tel Aviv until September 30 had been cancelled.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline said that it has cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The French flag carrier suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 14 and to and from Beirut until June 25. Air France is also cancelling flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until June 24.

KLM said that it had cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv until at least July 1.

AIR INDIA

Air India ceased all operations to the Middle East as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice.

DELTA AIR LINES

The U.S. carrier said that travel to, from, or through Tel Aviv may be impacted between June 12 and August 31.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES

The carrier said that it had cancelled its regular flight schedule for EL AL and Sundor through June 27. Additionally, flights scheduled to depart through July 22 have been closed for new bookings until security situation becomes clearer.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

Etihad said that it had cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv until July 15. The airline expects disruptions and delays to a number of flights over the coming days.

EMIRATES

Emirates said that it had temporarily suspended flights to and from Iran and Iraq until and including June 30.

FINNAIR

The Finnish airline cancelled its flights to and from Doha through June 30, as well as flight AY1982 on July 1. Finnair addded that it was not flying through the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria, or Israel.

FLYDUBAI

Flydubai said that it had temporarily suspended flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Israel and Syria until June 30.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways said that its flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until July 31 and flights to Amman and Bahrain are suspended up to and including June 30.

IAG's low-cost airline, Iberia Express, had previously said that it had cancelled its flights to Tel Aviv until June 30.

Iberia said it was scrapping previous plans to resume flights to Doha on June 24 after Qatar temporarily shut down its airspace.

ISRAIR

The Israeli airline said that it had cancelled all its flights from and to Israel until June 30. Israir is stopping the sale of all its flights until July 7 (inclusive).

ITA AIRWAYS

The Italian Airline said that it would extend the suspension of Tel Aviv flights until July 31, including two flights scheduled on August 1.

JAPAN AIRLINES

The Japanese carrier cancelled its flights to Doha until June 27.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

Lufthansa said that it had suspended all flights to and from Beirut until and including June 30 and to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran until and including July 31. Flights to and from Amman and Erbil are cancelled until and including July 11. The German airline added that it would also refrain from using airspace of the countries concerned until further notice.

OMAN AIR

The Omani airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Manama, Dubai and Kuwait.

PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES (PIA)

Pakistan's PIA cancelled its flights to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Dubai.

PEGASUS

The Turkish airline said that it had cancelled flights to Iran until July 30 and flights to Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan until June 30.

QATAR AIRWAYS

Qatar Airways said that it had temporarily cancelled flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Syria.

RYANAIR

Ryanair said that it had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until September 30.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES

The Asian carrier cancelled flying from Singapore to Dubai until June 25.

TAROM

Romania's flag carrier said that it had suspended all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until June 30.

TUS AIRWAYS

The Cypriot airline cancelled all its flights to and from Israel scheduled until June 30 (inclusive). Flights scheduled for departure between July 1 and July 7 are currently closed for sale, pending further developments, it said.

UNITED AIRLINES

The U.S. carrier said that travel to and from Tel Aviv may be affected between June 13 and August 1. Flights to Dubai between June 18 and July 3 may also be affected.

WIZZ AIR

Wizz Air said it had suspended its operations to and from Tel Aviv and Amman until September 15. The Hungarian airline will also avoid overflying Israeli, Iraqi, Irani and Syrian airspace until further notice.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; compiled by Agnieszka Olenska, Elviira Luoma and Tiago Brandao, Editing by Matt Scuffham and Alison Williams)