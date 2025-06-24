MUSCAT: SalamAir on Monday night announced the temporarily suspension of flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Qatar due to the ongoing situation in the region and the resulting closure of airspace.

In an official statement issued by SalamAir, the airline confirmed that flights operating to and from Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan, and Qatar have been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure in response to current regional instability.

The airline also noted that other scheduled SalamAir flights may face delays due to the broader disruptions affecting regional air traffic. Passengers are urged to stay updated on their flight status by visiting www.SalamAir.com prior to traveling to the airport.

SalamAir reassured passengers that all affected travelers will be informed about alternative travel arrangements.

