Muscat: In light of recent developments in the region, Oman Air flights to and from Manama, Dubai, Doha and Kuwait have been temporarily suspended. Flights across the rest of our network may be delayed as a result of longer paths. The airline asks its guests to check their flight status on our website at Omanair.com before leaving for the airport.

The airline further said that it is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as they become available.

The airline extends its sincere appreciation to all valued passengers for their understanding and cooperation.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

