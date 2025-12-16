Muscat – Oman Air has announced the launch of direct flights between Muscat and Singapore, commencing on July 2, 2026. The new service marks the airline’s latest link to Southeast Asia, increasing accessibility between the two regions. Guests will now be able to fly direct from Muscat to Singapore four days a week – Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays – and experience the vibrant multicultural heritage, award-winning food scene and innovative attractions that the city-state is known for. With Oman Air recently joining the oneworld alliance, the new route also taps into key traffic flows via member airlines including Australia, Japan and Hong Kong, offering guests smooth connections and seamless frequent flyer benefits such as lounge access, mileage accrual and redemption, and more.

“We’re excited to launch this new route, which enhances our growing network and strengthens the connection between Oman and Singapore,” said Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air. “With demand growing for distinctive destinations and high-quality travel experiences, this service expands choice for both leisure and business travellers. It also reinforces Muscat’s role as an important hub between East and West, enabling efficient connectivity between Asia-Pacific markets and Europe complemented by our oneworld partners.”

Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President, Air Hub & Cargo Development of Changi Airport Group added, “Oman Air’s new direct service to Muscat will introduce an exciting city link to Changi Airport’s wide connectivity network. As a leading global hub, Changi Airport offers travellers access to a wide range of destinations across Asia-Pacific and beyond, while creating new travel opportunities between the two markets.”

The new service provides travellers from Oman with direct access to Singapore’s diverse visitor offering, from iconic landmarks such as Gardens by the Bay to its world-class shopping districts and cultural neighbourhoods. Known for its blend of modern innovation and heritage, the city also serves as a gateway to the wider Southeast Asia region, making it an attractive destination for both leisure and business travel.

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing transformation, Oman Air is focused on sustainable network growth with new destinations that serve strong point-to-point markets, meeting its guests’ evolving needs while supporting Oman’s socio-economic development.

The Muscat-Singapore route will be operated using the Boeing 737 Max aircraft featuring Oman Air’s award-winning Business and Economy Class cabins alongside its world class service and signature Omani hospitality. Tickets are available for sale via the airline’s website and mobile app from today.