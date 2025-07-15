Arab Finance: P.ZONE, a leading aqua tech solutions provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CSCEC International Construction Egypt Co.Ltd.(SSC), a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

Under the signed MoU, P.ZONE will implement water features in CSCEC's landmark projects in Egypt.

This collaboration comes as part of P.ZONE’s broader plan to advance national infrastructure and drive Egypt’s sustainable economic growth.

P.ZONE’s partnership with CSCEC began with the launch of the “Downtown Lagoon” project in New Alamein City.

Through this collaboration, P.ZONE will deliver comprehensive, end-to-end services covering design, civil works, electromechanical works, project management, and maintenance throughout the entire lifecycle of water-centric projects.

Sherif ElSherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, recently signaled the start of the trial filling of the largest main lake within the “Downtown Lagoon” project, designed by the Italian company Myrtha Pools.

The goal of this phase is to test the waterproofing system, making it the first of the project’s eleven lakes to enter trial operation. Spanning 15 feddans, this lake is distinguished by seven islands surrounded by a tourist promenade, as well as dedicated paths for bicycles and electric vehicles.

“The Downtown area of New Alamein City serves as a cornerstone of the state’s vision to build globally competitive smart cities, under an integrated urban masterplan spanning approximately 49,000 feddans,” Amr Khattab, Infrastructure General Manager & Spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, said.

Commenting on the partnership, Hesham El Batrawi, Founder and CEO of P.ZONE, stated: “This partnership strengthens P.ZONE's project portfolio, which has exceeded EGP 1.5 billion during the 2024–2025 fiscal year. These projects are distinguished by the application of value engineering principles at every stage, ensuring that environmental responsibility aligns with long-term value creation.”

On his part, Mr. Chenwei, General Manager of CSCEC International North Africa, stated: "The signing of the MoU between CSCEC and Pzone is not only a deep integration of resources but also a significant strategic deployment to build technical barriers and enhance market competitiveness in the fields of artificial lake systems, waterscape engineering, and ancillary facilities."