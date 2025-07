The initial public offering (IPO) of Moroccan healthcare company Vicenne was oversubscribed 64 times, the Casablanca stock exchange said on Tuesday.

The offering, the first IPO this year, attracted more than 32 billion dirhams ($3.5 bln) in demand for 500 million dirhams in shares.

The IPO drew 37,674 investors, including more than 36,000 individual investors from 49 different nationalities.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi, Editing by Louise Heavens)