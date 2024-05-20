DOHA - The Industrial Production Index (IPI) March 2024 reached 100.2 points, increased by 4.7% compared to the previous month (February 2024), and decreased by 3.2%, when compared to the corresponding month in 2023, state news agency (QNA) reported.

This indicator reflects the growth of details of the growth of the various industrial economic sectors that make up it, with a different relative weight they have, such "Mining and quarrying" 82.46%, "Manufacturing" 15.85%, "Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply" 1.16%, and "Water supply" 0.53%.

The Planning and Statistics Authority of Qatar data showed an increase in the Mining sector by 4.8% compared to the previous month (February 2024), due to the rise in the quantities of "crude oil petroleum and natural gas" with the same percentage, while "Other mining and quarrying" increased by 4.5%.



Esraa Esmail